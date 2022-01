Scenes of jubilation, huge crowds … at each stage of his visit in Greater Kasai; the reception is impressive. But it not surprising.

This is the president in his home land. A stronghold where none of his rivals, neither Martin Fayulu, nor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, had dared to go during the presidential campaign of 2018.

For over a week now, the Congolese president has been crisscrossing the roads of this region in the centre of the country.