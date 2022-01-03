For two years now, global shipping has been navigating waters troubled by the outbreak of Covid-19. In face of the pandemic, operators had to quickly review their plans and keep a mindful eye on their compasses to stay on course, avoid sinking, and now, to avoid overheating the engine room. Far from having subsided, the Covid-19 storm continues to disrupt the smooth running of world trade and is putting ever greater strain on supply chains.
Bolloré, MSC and the shake-up of maritime logistics in Africa
The negotiations for the purchase of Bolloré Africa Logistics comes at a time when the cards in logistics - from the seas to port infrastructures - have been shuffled by the Covid-19 crisis. The change has been accelerated by the significant capital gains made by the giants in the sector. It is up to Africa to take advantage of this.