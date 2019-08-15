Glencore’s Mutanda closure may be bargaining tactic with DRC

Dropped by its Chinese shareholder, Aigle Azur urgently needs to find new partners
Swiss miner Glencore said this month that it will be suspending production at one of the world's largest cobalt mines in Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by the end of the year.
The move is likely an attempt to force the government’s hand over corporate taxes, according to Indigo Ellis, Africa Analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. Glencore’s size and diversified nature allows it to influence the global cobalt market, she argues.
Glencore wrote to employees saying that the Mutanda mine is no longer economically viable over the long term, also citing the DRC’s new mining code as among the reasons for the closure.
The DRC is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a metal used to make cell phone batteries and other consumer electronics. Cobalt prices have halved over the last year.
But lower cobalt prices are giving Glencore the chance to flex its muscles in the DRC. Mutanda alone accounts for almost 20% of global output.
Mutanda produced 27,300 tonnes of cobalt last year – more than half Glencore’s total output – and 199,000 tonnes of copper. The mine has about 10,000 tonnes of unsold cobalt.
Parallels can be drawn between this latest move and the halt Glencore placed on its Kamoto mine in southeast DRC earlier this year. The sudden discovery of high levels of uranium in the ore led Glencore to suspend cobalt exports from Kamoto, saying that the levels of the radioactive metal exceeded export limits.
“The relevance of DR Congo’s mining tax lies more in the obvious continuation of resource nationalism under the new president, and the buttressing of Kabila’s post-election position through corrupt practices,” Ellis wrote in March.
Bottom line: The DRC stands to lose more than Glencore if Mutanda is idled for an extended period.
