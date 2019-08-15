Nigeria & South Africa: time for the frenemies to step up co-operation

Social media often re-inforces power, rather than challenging it
Despite utopian dreams of social media unending despotic regimes, political power is often re-inforced by control over these networks.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Thursday, 15 August 2019 17:12
Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders of Africa's two biggest economies, are set to meet and break bread in Pretoria in October.
Nigeria’s septuagenarian statesman won reelection to a second democratic term – and his third stint in power – earlier this year.
His counterpart across the continent emerged president after ousting former leader, Jacob Zuma.
Nigeria’s presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says the South African leader extended the invitation to Buhari at the weekend as he celebrated the Eid festivities at his country home in the northwestern state of Katsina.
Top on the agenda will be discussions about improving bilateral trade relations, but it is expected that the subject of xenophobia will also come up.
The recently signed Africa Continental Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) might also make the agenda as well as the woes of Nigeria’s biggest telecoms operator, South Africa’s MTN, which has struggled with both the central bank and regulators over the last five years.
Nigeria and South Africa had been allies for decades from as far back as the apartheid years when the West African country contributed support – including finance – for the African National Congress (ANC) and other freedom fighters.
Worse still, a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Zimbabweans and Nigerians in parts of Johannesburg, fuelled by inciting comments from sections of the country, including a 2015 speech by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, ironically a visitor to Lagos clergyman TB Joshua’s synagogue, did not help relations.
According to Nigeria’s Senate President Ahmed Lawan, it has led to the deaths of at least 118 Nigerians over the course of a decade, including 13 killings by South African cops.
Ramaphosa has allegedly said that a bilateral commission will be set up to foster better relations and it is expected that a reasonable line of political willpower to eradicate xenophobic attacks will be pursued.
Perhaps this meeting could signal the start of another presidential bromance?
Why this is important: Two wrongs do not make a right so both the xenophobic killings by South Africans and NANS’s actions must be roundly condemned by all.
Moving forward, however, South Africa must do more to shake off the perception that it has ignored the plight of Nigerians within its borders for two reasons. One, because it is the right thing to do. Two, for the sake of its multinationals whose profit centres are in Nigeria.
