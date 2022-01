In a televised address, PM Hamdok said that “despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus…it has not happened.” He added that he had tried his best, and said he was resigning to “…give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to….help it pass through what’s left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country.”

Despite his reinstatement in November, PM Hamdok had found his position untenable as mass pro-democracy protests continued. In addition to campaigning for civilian rule, pro-democracy protestors rejected the November 21 power-sharing deal Hamdok made with the military, which required him to name a new cabinet overseen by the military.

Warning