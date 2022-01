In November last year, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed that the federal government was planning to end all oil subsidies in Nigeria by June 2022 and then replace it with N5K transport grant to “poor citizens” that they believe would be most affected.

While speaking to World Bank executives during the launch of the World Bank Development Update (NDU), she complained that “the subsidies regime in the [oil] sector remains unsustainable and economically disingenuous.”