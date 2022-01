When minority party leader John Mbadi delivered a sucker-punch on his colleague Bernard Koros, leaving him with a cut below his right eye, many Kenyans were left doubting whether the battle to succeed Kenyatta will end peacefully.

The incident took place on 29 December during a special sitting of parliament to debate the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 that seeks to, among other things, redefine the words ‘political party’ to include ‘coalition party’.

Kicks and blows