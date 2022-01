On numerous occasions, COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has been at the forefront, championing Raila’s run for presidency.

On 31 December 2021, Atwoli organised a political rally in the Western region to campaign for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader. “Workers support you because you support decent jobs,” he said. “Any knowledgeable trade unionist must know and be aware of what is expected of the next president.”

Atwoli challenged trade unionists to stand up and fight against corruption. “He [Raila] is a person who has shown us how he intends to grow the economy and expand employment opportunities.”