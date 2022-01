Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his fight against the white minority rule, died on 26 December 2021 at the age of 90 in Cape Town, after battling prostate cancer for a long time.

“Archbishop Tutu was a courageous man who spoke against racial inequalities during the apartheid era when it was not fashionable to do so,” Thabo Mtheka, a Pretoria resident tells The Africa Report. “He was a man of God and a nation builder.”

‘Justice for apartheid victims yet to prevail’