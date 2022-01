For the fourth time in the country’s history, Senegal will be running the African Union (AU). After Léopold Sédar Senghor (1980) and Abdou Diouf (1985 and 1992), it is now Macky Sall’s turn to preside over the continent’s destiny by taking over the AU for a year, starting February 2022. To say that expectations are high is an understatement.

READ MORE Senegal: President Macky Sall under fire for Sonko affair