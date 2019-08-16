Lagos needs more transport and less talk

Sudan: Next stop on the revolutionary road
More than ever, Sudan’s opposition has to stay united and determined
Posted on Friday, 16 August 2019 16:30
Lagosians want city officials to focus on delivering services, rather than tax farming their residents.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has submitted the names of a second batch of cabinet nominees for state assembly approval, five months after winning the governorship elections.
One nominee in particular stands out: Joe Igbokwe.
The caustic spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos and former General Manager of Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance And Regulatory Agency, is no stranger to controversy.
He recently called out anyone criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for nonperformance as liars.
But this week, Igbokwe raised concerns after he said ride-hailing companies in Lagos jeopardised the state’s Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) – a mass transit solution initiated under former governor Babatunde Fashola.
If the license fee comes into effect, it will drastically affect the capital base of these startups and likely put them out of business in the long run.
In the past Igbokwe has been accused of propaganda:
But Igbokwe’s latest statement about the BRT has been interpreted as protectionism and evidence of state officials predilection for rent-seeking.
For years Lagos has consistently posted the highest figures for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) nationwide.
This revenue collection came in handy when Tinubu battled former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999-2007 when the duo, leaders of the opposition and ruling party respectively, had a protracted battle over the allocation of funds from the federal purse to the state.
Lagos’s independence blossomed, as did its capacity for rent-seeking.
Lagos plans to phase out the yellow buses and introduce 5,000 new air-conditions buses, already commissioning gigantic terminals in different parts of the state. But the state still faces an uphill task displacing NURTW because they remain in Tinubu’s good graces.
Ease of doing business remains a tough matter for Lagos, which if classified as a separate country, would be the seventh-largest economy on the continent.
Bottom line: Rather than solely focusing on buses and motorcycles, the government should focus on improving the state’s infrastructure. Its waterways are barely utilised, the roads are a shadow of themselves and the metro, initiated in 2009, is yet to be completed.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.