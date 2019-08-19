South Africa: Stretched Western pension funds may yet buy SA debt

S&P may have jumped the gun by raising DRC outlook
Standard & Poor’s on August 2 raised its outlook on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to positive from stable – but the assumptions underlying that change may be too optimistic.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 19 August 2019 13:44
The dearth of options available to global investors in government debt may end up working in South Africa’s favour as Moody’s continues to delay action on the country’s last remaining investment-grade rating.
Results from the South African government bond auction on August 6, the first after the treasury said it would raise debt issuance to fund the Eskom bailout, set investor alarm bells ringing.
But lower bid to cover ratios – indicating reduced demand for the securities on offer – are only to be expected when the government increases weekly issues significantly, argues Dirk Steyn, portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town. “We are not too worried at this stage as we believe the market would find its level to absorb the new supply.”
Moody’s is the last major ratings agency to rate South African debt at investment grade. “The market has to some extent discounted a downgrade,” says Fabian de Beer, director of investments at Mergence.
Stay of execution
Christopher Marks, head of emerging markets EMEA at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, argues that South Africa is not standing on a cliff edge. He points out that the Moody’s still has a stable outlook on South Africa – there is still an intermediate step available in lowering it.
Rashhad Tayob, a fund manager at Abax Investments in Cape Town, told CNBC Africa that a cut in the outlook may come in November, but that the actual downgrade may not hit until November 2020.
The dilemma facing pension funds in a world of negative yields was highlighted by Charles Gave, founding partner at Gavekal Research, in a research note in July.
One way for the industry to survive is to take on more emerging-market debt – including that of South Africa. The market has had ample time to price in the liabilities at Eskom and to adjust to the idea of a sub investment-grade rating.
There is a price for everything, and South Africa 10-year bond yields now approach 9%.
Bottom Line: Moody’s may be able to delay its rating cut longer than pension funds can ignore the South African yields available.
