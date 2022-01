Senegal will be the first country to hold elections in 2022. The campaign is already in full swing for the municipal elections, which will be a full-scale rehearsal for the 2024 presidential elections.

Three other countries are also preparing for important elections:

Kenya will choose a new president;

Angola will also choose a new president, likely a re-election of João Lourenço;

And the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) will vote in new members of parliament.

We have decided to focus on those four countries (Angola, Congo-Brazzaville, Kenya, and Senegal) as the situation remains unclear elsewhere.