Kenya: KFC spud shortage sparks hot-potato over sourcing

On a 3 January Twitter post, the chain announced that it had run out of potato chips after the busy December holiday season. It instead offered its customers alternatives, such as extra chicken, buns, coleslaw, and ugali – a Kenyan staple.

The news had unintended consequences. It triggered a backlash from Kenyans on Twitter and other social-media sites, who questioned the franchise’s sourcing of potatoes from Egypt over locally grown ones. For much of Monday 3 January, the hashtag #BoycottKFC was trending on Twitter.

Fam it was truly a Furaha December. 🥳 Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku. pic.twitter.com/ylvnqxtPD0 — KFC Kenya (@KFCinKenya) January 3, 2022

The news even attracted the attention of a county governor…

Governor Kimemia has issued a statement outlining some of the measures his admin has implemented to help potato farmers. KFC has been challenged to step up.@Kenyans

@NyandaruaCG018 pic.twitter.com/4FH5aGJtVI — Mumbi (@MumbiMutuko) January 4, 2022

…and KFC’s competitors in Kenya also jumped on the bandwagon.