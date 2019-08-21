USA: a new investment agency to re-engage with Africa

Congo-Brazzaville oil find presents new challenges
By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
The new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation's Articles of Association removes major obstacles to the country’s participation in the private equity industry in Africa.
The new institution, which also aims to strengthen American influence on the continent, officially opens in October
David Bohigian, acting CEO of Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), talking with the Pan-African press on 13 August in Washington, unveiled the strategy of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which will combine OPIC and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Credit Authority.
The DFC introduces major changes in American development finance operations on the African continent.
Currently, OPIC, created in 1971, only provides loans and risk insurance.
The exclusive use of debt had forced private equity firms to create specialised vehicles and various specific provisions to obtain OPIC financing.
This prevented the American institution from participating in joint operations with its European counterparts such as French Development Agency’s PROPARCO, Germany’s DEG, and Belgium’s BIO, the leading donors of private equity funds in Africa.
In 2013, OPIC lent $150m to the Paris-based investment fund manager Amethis, for its first African fund. Amethis did not renew the loan, which closed in June, stating at the time that it sought a simpler structure with only fund investors.
Despite the recent tumble of African currencies (Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, South Africa), African private equity remains attractive, while rates on the US debt market remain low.
In addition to the financial argument, a geopolitical interpretation of the creation of Development Finance Corporation is also possible. “For some time now, the Americans have wanted to reactivate their influence in Africa and catch up, especially in terms of influence. In my opinion, this is the main motivation,” said Jean-Sébastien Bergasse, a partner in Amethis.
Major reforms introduced through the new DFC supports this view. OPIC could only support projects with “a significant link with the American private sector”. This restriction has been removed.
The new development institution’s action is also part of the broader economic and trade battle led by the USA against China. Without naming Beijing, the OPIC boss mentioned five criteria for financing development: respect for sovereignty, the use of local workers, environmental protection, transparency, and the fight against corruption and the sustainability of the projects carried out.
“The angle of differentiating oneself from the Chinese – considered predatory – by being responsible investors can bring something comparable to PROPARCO and DEG,” Bergasse admitted, but, he warned, “it now remains to be seen how ambitious the DFC project is, knowing that in the end, the USA knows little about the African continent.”
This article was first published in Jeune Afrique.
