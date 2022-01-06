DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Deep Draught

Lekki port can help Nigeria be a manufacturing hub for Africa

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 6 January 2022 11:23

A new factory built in the Lagos Free Zone
A new factory built in the Lagos Free Zone (photo: LFZ)

Completion of Nigeria’s first deep water port at Lekki will mean the country can take advantage of African free trade to become a manufacturing hub for the continent, Lagos Free Zone Company CFO Ashish Khemka tells The Africa Report. Lagos Free Zone raised 10.5bn naira ($26m) in an oversubscribed bond sale in September.

Lagos Free Zone involves the development of about 740 hectares of land over the next 15 years, including the development of Lekki. The port is 79.5% built as of early January and the first phase is scheduled for completion in September, Khemka says.

