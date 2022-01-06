Lagos Free Zone involves the development of about 740 hectares of land over the next 15 years, including the development of Lekki. The port is 79.5% built as of early January and the first phase is scheduled for completion in September, Khemka says.
Lekki port can help Nigeria be a manufacturing hub for Africa
Completion of Nigeria’s first deep water port at Lekki will mean the country can take advantage of African free trade to become a manufacturing hub for the continent, Lagos Free Zone Company CFO Ashish Khemka tells The Africa Report. Lagos Free Zone raised 10.5bn naira ($26m) in an oversubscribed bond sale in September.