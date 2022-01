This is the final part of a 3-part investigative series

He arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé on 8 December, flanked by a bodyguard and some collaborators. Véron Mosengo-Omba was back in Cameroon after the shock caused by his scathing communiqué on 17 November. “The advancement to the exteriors of the Olembe stadium, the delivery of which is promised for 30 November 2021, seems not to have progressed since my last visit on 22 October,” wrote the secretary general of CAF.