new order

Motsepe’s CAF: The new kings and fallen princes of African football

By Vincent Duhem
Posted on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:55

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Véron Mosengo-Omba, Ahmad Ahmad, Issa Hayatou... Who are the winners and losers of the shake-up of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since the election of its new boss, Patrice Motsepe?

The new kings:

Here are the rising stars of the new order at the Confederation of African Football; the men who have made it under the new boss.

Patrice Motsepe

Elected with applause in March 2021 to the head of CAF, the South African was the only candidate to succeed Ahmad Ahmad.

A 59-year-old billionaire, Patrice Motsepe is the embodiment of the black elite that prospered after apartheid.

One of his elder sisters is the wife of the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Amaju Melvin Pinnick

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Association © ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy Live News

Amaju Melvin Pinnick also worked behind the scenes to get Motsepe elected. The 51 year old has seen his activism rewarded by joining FIFA’s executive council, like Fouzi Lekjaa (see below). President of the Nigerian Federation since 2014, his re-election in 2018 was challenged by the government in Abuja before FIFA put its foot down.

