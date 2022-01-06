DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

‘The alpha and omega’

South Africa: Ramaphosa hails Zondo report as ‘defining moment’ on ending state capture

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Thursday, 6 January 2022 21:44

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside the parliament after a fire broke out, Cape Town, South Africa, January 2, 2022. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the release of a report on large-scale corruption under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, as "a defining moment" for ending the "state capture" that took place during his watch.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the presidential inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma was compelled to establish in 2018, handed the first of three parts of the report to Ramaphosa this week (4 January).

The release of the long-overdue report comes two months after a local government poll, in which the governing ANC saw its support continue to plummet, and at the start of a presidential-election year in the ANC, with Ramaphosa likely to run for a second term at the party’s elective conference in December.

READ MORE South Africa: Surprise coalitions see ANC ousted from many local councils

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics