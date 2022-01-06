South Africa: Ramaphosa hails Zondo report as ‘defining moment’ on ending state capture

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the presidential inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma was compelled to establish in 2018, handed the first of three parts of the report to Ramaphosa this week (4 January).

The release of the long-overdue report comes two months after a local government poll, in which the governing ANC saw its support continue to plummet, and at the start of a presidential-election year in the ANC, with Ramaphosa likely to run for a second term at the party’s elective conference in December.