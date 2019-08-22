DRC mining risks worsen as artisanal cobalt miners turn to copper

Shoprite slumps as consumers struggle in Angola and Nigeria
By David Whitehouse
Artisanal miners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been turning to copper following the slump in cobalt prices. That means security risks for miners in the DRC are set to intensify.
The DRC’s industrial miners are facing a “battle on all fronts”, says says Indigo Ellis, DRC analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. Artisanal miners shifting from cobalt to copper will mean that industrial miners will face more illegal incursions as the hunt for copper intensifies, Ellis says. “Industrial copper miners’ risk exposure will rise” as crackdowns by the DRC armed forces become more frequent.
Large-scale copper mining companies face local opposition because of high levels of unemployment in mining areas and the “common perception that firms do not allow communities to share in the benefits of resource wealth,” Ellis says. “Aside from regulatory challenges and depressed cobalt prices, the crackdown on illegal mining at industrial mine sites will increasingly threaten their social licence to operate.”
The DRC’s biggest copper miner, Chinese-owned Tenke Fungurume, told employees this week that it’s operating at a loss.
Mining security will be high on the agenda at China Molybdenum, which holds a controlling stake in Tenke Fungurume, after the Congolese army killed an artisanal miner at one of its mines in Lualaba province on August 18, Ellis says.
Lualaba is part of the former Katanga province in southern DRC and is the country’s most significant copper and cobalt mining area.
The difficulties faced by artisanal miners in the DRC in ekeing out a living are unlikely to be reduced by turning to copper. According to a note from Capital Economics in London on August 16, deteriorating investor sentiment will probably prevent any meaningful rebound in copper prices this year.
Due diligence by mining companies in the DRC has been shown to have a real impact in improving security. The International Peace Information Service (IPIS) visited 623 DRC mine sites employing an estimated 115,500 artisanal miners between 2016 and 2018, before publishing its findings this April.
Bottom Line: Mining companies and the supply chain have it in their hands to improve the lives of those hunt for copper and cobalt in the DRC.
