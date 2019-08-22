Nigeria: New cabinet, old wine, cracked bottles

Ethiopia’s future — from hydropower to coffee — is tied to water
As the land dries, Ethiopia will become ever-more vulnerable to climate shocks to critical agriculture and power production systems.
Six months after taking office, President Buhari has named his cabinet.
Twelve of the 43-member ministerial list are returning appointments from his first tenure, but the remaining names are an assortment of party loyalists and politicians, rather than technocrats. All have been assigned portfolios, and five new ministries have been created.
The five new ministries are:
Delta, and the politics of oil money
Buhari remains Petroleum Minister, assisted by Timipre Sylva, former governor of oil-rich Bayelsa State.
Super minister Babatunde Fashola has had his powers whittled down as his three-in-one ministry has now become two (Works and Housing) while Power has become a separate ministry under Sale Mamman, a former ministry of works official.
Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed retains control of finance and the economy but also seems content with being pulled toward favourable policy directions by Aso Rock. It remains to be seen what her position will be on subsidy payments and allocations to heavily indebted states that still need bailouts for salary payments.
She is undoubtedly popular; on her return from a cabinet retreat, she was welcomed gleefully by the civil servants in her ministry.
These are #Nigerian Civil Servants welcoming a reappointed Minister (Finance) to her beat in Abuja today. How can these ppl possibly be relied upon to give this poor Minister independent advice & objective? She’s in real trouble! pic.twitter.com/eyKjCgxgMe
— Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) August 21, 2019
The two youngest ministers are former APC treasurer Umar Sadiq Faruk (43) who will head the new Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Isa Ali Pantami (46), the former chair of the National Information Technology Development Agency, who was named Minister of Communications.
Bottom line: With an average age of 60, few women, and a dearth of technocrats, the new cabinet is dominated by party loyalists and has-beens recycled from old roles. Nigeria’s ministerial affairs for the next four years will be run mostly by square pegs in round holes.
Since the November 2017 coup that toppled Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe and the elections in 2018, the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has forged two forms of rule. These have been based on coercion on the one hand, and on the other dialogue.
