Algeria: How Tebboune will fight corruption among civil servants

By Rania Hamdi, in Algiers
Posted on Monday, 10 January 2022 09:50

Algerian Prime Minister, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is pictured at the National PeopleÕs Assembly in Algiers
Algerian Prime Minister, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in Algiers, Algeria June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

In Algeria, the creation of a high authority charged with investigating corruption among civil servants is raising many concerns.

The announcement has had an earthquake-like effect across Algerian administrations and state enterprises. For the first time, public servants will be investigated if their assets do not reflect the level of their salary income or are not justified by other resources, such as a family inheritance.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered the acceleration of strengthening the process of the legislative framework for public life and the fight against corruption, in order to bring it into line with amendments made by the constitutional reform of 1 November  2020.

