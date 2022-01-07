African Cup of Nations: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire… who will win?

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 ❤️✌🏼#LesVerts #teamdz 🇩🇿👊🏼 #123vivalAlgérie #LesFennecs #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 @IsmaelBennacer @bensebainiRams @YBelaili pic.twitter.com/O3xdyXRCpP
— FAF-Fédération Algérienne de Football (@LesVerts) January 3, 2022
Bolloré, Maersk…Who controls Africa’s ports?
Even though the international port groups Bolloré and Maersk are ambitious, they still only have a small presence in Africa’s container terminals, ... which are dominated by a few select operators. Here is a visual overview with information about the most powerful players who remain at the helm of the continent's ports.