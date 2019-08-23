Nigeria likely to cut rates in November as bank lending rules ineffective

South Africa is close to ‘junk status’ from all three rating agencies. What comes next?
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 23 August 2019 11:06
Nigerian central bank moves to push banks to increase lending will be a damp squib, meaning an interest-rate cut is in prospect, says John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
Under the new rules, the country’s banks have to have a minimum loan to deposit ratio of 60% by the end of September. Ashbourne says he’s “sceptical of unconventional Nigerian central bank policymaking”, including the new lending requirements. He expects the central bank will recognise that the policies have been ineffective and predicts a 50 basis-point cut in Nigerian interest rates in November.
Lack of adequate credit information makes it difficult for banks to ascertain which firms are good prospects for loans, Ashbourne wrote in a note in July.
As long as government bond yields remain high, banks will prefer to park their money in treasuries, Ashbourne wrote in July.
Ashbourne says that the yields which encourage the banks to buy them rather than lending to the real economy are “ultimately a fiscal problem.” The government needs to stop running massive deficits and improve tax collection, he says.
Inflation declined by 0.14% to 11.08%. in July, but a downward trend is unlikely to be sustained, according to a note from Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) in Lagos on August 19.
The goal of increasing bank sector lending is hard to square with that of achieving lower inflation, Ashbourne says.
Ashbourne expects that inflation will be persistently quite high and that this will undermine the spending power of ordinary Nigerians. The costs of inflation, he says, outweigh the benefits of increased lending which would be limited to specific actors in the economy – while high inflation affects everyone.
Bottom Line: Fiscal collection rather than tinkering with rules on lending is the key to putting Nigeria’s economy on a sounder footing.
