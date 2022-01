On 6 January, Ndugai resigned days after clashing with the president over the government’s external loans. He argued that borrowing for development projects is not “sustainable”.

A veteran politician in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and a close ally of the late president John Magufuli, Ndugai has been a member of parliament for more than 20 years and was speaker of parliament for seven years.

READ MORE Tanzania’s new political will can overcome LNG development roadblock

The speaker said his resignation was a personal and voluntary decision taken in the interest of the country.

Loans in the spotlight