The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) wants Mali to hold elections next month to restore civilian governance, however, the military junta is now proposing a five-year transition plan, which has been described by the 15-member bloc as “unacceptable”.

After an extraordinary summit in Ghana’s capital Accra on Sunday, the West Africa regional bloc resolved that all members should close their land and air borders with the landlocked country after the military leaders reneged on promise to hold a poll in February 2022.