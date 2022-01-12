DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

MARITIME SECURITY

UN: Gulf of Guinea countries push anti-piracy resolution

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:19

Nigeria Sea Piracy
Nigeria Naval officers stand in front of a newly commissioned locally made warship in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

African countries are pressing for an international response to a piracy scourge in the Gulf of Guinea that’s estimated to cost coastal states some $2bn a year.

Norway and Ghana are circulating a draft resolution that aims to renew attention to the issue a decade after the United Nations (UN) Security Council last weighed in on the matter. It is one of four UN priorities for Ghana, which began a two-year stint on the council this month along with fellow Gulf of Guinea country Gabon.

