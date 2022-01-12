Norway and Ghana are circulating a draft resolution that aims to renew attention to the issue a decade after the United Nations (UN) Security Council last weighed in on the matter. It is one of four UN priorities for Ghana, which began a two-year stint on the council this month along with fellow Gulf of Guinea country Gabon.
UN: Gulf of Guinea countries push anti-piracy resolution
African countries are pressing for an international response to a piracy scourge in the Gulf of Guinea that’s estimated to cost coastal states some $2bn a year.