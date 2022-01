Biden’s first call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed comes after Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman traveled to Addis Ababa on Jan. 6 in what the State Department called an “opportune” time following Tigrayan forces’ withdrawal from Afar and Amhara. This was Feltman’s last trip to the region as he prepares to step down at the end of the month to be replaced by David Satterfield, the current US ambassador to Turkey.

The very next day, Abiy’s government announced it was releasing high-profile political detainees, including several leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as well as Oromo and Amhara activists.