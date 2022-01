What started out as a rumour three years ago finally became a reality on Monday when All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Tinubu, confirmed to journalists at the Presidential Villa that he wants to be the next President of Nigeria, and that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention.

By his action, Tinubu made history by being the first person in recent history to officially declare his ambition at the Presidential Villa.

Responding to questions from State House reporters, Tinubu said he had received the President’s nod to contest. When asked whether he was ready to face Vice-President Osinbajo at the Presidential primary, Tinubu said he was not ready to talk about other contestants but argued that as former Governor of Lagos State, he possesses the capacity, confidence and vision to lead Africa’s largest economy.

“I don’t want to discuss individuals now. I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr President, and turn Nigeria better. I have done that with commitment in Lagos State,” he said.

Evolution of a kingmaker