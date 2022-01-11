AFCON: Can Samuel Chukwueze help Nigeria beat Egypt?

Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
By Taimour Lay
Posted on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 12:53
Nigeria faces Egypt and the mighty Mo Salah in today's clash in the Africa Cup of Nations at 5pm Cameroon time. But Nigeria are no slouches in attack themselves; forward Samuel Chukwueze has been in form for both Villarreal and Nigeria.
The young winger’s man of the match display in the quarter-final against South Africa at Afcon 2019 looked to set to confirm his place as one of Nigeria’s biggest stars in a revamped team. His goal that night in Cairo uncharacteristically came with his right foot but showed his ability to prosper in central positions or cutting in from the opposite flank.
Chukwueze is used to international success, having been part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2015, recording three goals and three assists. Having been developed at the Diamond Academy in Nigeria, he signed for Villarreal in 2017, where Unai Emery has been a consistent support.
The 22-year-old’s progress has been hampered recently by an injury sustained playing for his club side in a Europa League semi-final against Arsenal back in May 2021. While that led to five months out, he returned to the fray at the end of last year, impressing again in La Liga with two goals as he seeks to prove his fitness. He was influential for his club side in a 5-0 win on 4 January before heading out to join the national team.
It is unclear which Nigeria will turn up or how favoured Chukwueze will be.
If it is the often functional and uninspired unit that slumped to a home defeat to Central African Republic in World Cup Qualifying in October, then this tournament will be a struggle. Chukwueze’s prospects, like that of the team more generally, will also depend on the approach taken by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, brought in at the very last moment to replace the sacked German, Gernot Rohr.
Making that change just one month before Afcon has meant few are predicting a Nigerian success in Cameroon.
But even with several players missing, the experienced Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are more than capable of facilitating the younger talents alongside them, including Chukwueze, in-form striker Taiwo Awoniyi and the exciting Chidera Ejuke. Fortune favours the brave. Winning Group D matters. Achieving second-place – probable given the limited opposition presented by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau – would result in a likely last-16 tie against favourites Algeria.
That makes a positive result against Egypt today even more important. If Chukwueze doesn’t start, he will be primed for an impact from the bench against the often statuesque Pharaohs defence.
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
