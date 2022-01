Seif al-Islam Gaddafi

“His candidacy has certainly disrupted the international community’s plans for Libya,” says Anas el-Gomati, director of the Libyan think tank Sadeq Institute. To say that the political return of Muammar Gaddafi’s son last November was a bombshell is an understatement. Many in Libya believe that the presidential election, which was initially scheduled for 24 December, was postponed due to this very reason.