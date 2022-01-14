DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Political dilemma

Kenya 2022: ANC party leader Mudavadi’s fortunes dwindle

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Friday, 14 January 2022 15:42

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga listens as his campaign team manager Musalia Mudavadi addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya 10 August 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

With his vocal foot soldiers divided over whether to form a coalition with deputy president William Ruto or former prime minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi finds himself at a crossroad. Will he go it alone or choose to rally behind one of his rivals in the presidential race  billed as one of the most competitive in the country’s history?

After taking a short break from politics to celebrate the new year, Mudavadi appeared before the media on 5 January to assure Kenyans that all was well at the ANC and his presidential bid was still on course.

“Recently, I have been in the media more about what I did not say than what I said. My focus is clear and nothing has changed,” said Mudavadi, flanked by his co-principals at the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) – a loose coalition of four mid-size political parties, which is currently punching below its weight in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession battle.

Picking sides

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics