Kenya 2022: ANC party leader Mudavadi’s fortunes dwindle

After taking a short break from politics to celebrate the new year, Mudavadi appeared before the media on 5 January to assure Kenyans that all was well at the ANC and his presidential bid was still on course.

“Recently, I have been in the media more about what I did not say than what I said. My focus is clear and nothing has changed,” said Mudavadi, flanked by his co-principals at the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) – a loose coalition of four mid-size political parties, which is currently punching below its weight in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession battle.

Picking sides