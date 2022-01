Although this debate might seem technical, it is also profoundly political. Should the DRC’s many ministries and institutions’ very large and repeated budget overruns be considered as “mismanagement” or not?

Jules Alingete, the highly publicised head of the Inspection Générale des Finances (IGF), believes that these overruns are the result of a political choice, and therefore constitute “neither an act of misappropriation nor an act of mismanagement.”