Qatar: 10 things to know about Abdullah Mohammed al-Jaber, the emirate’s ‘Mr. Africa’

1. Technocrat

Abdullah bin Hussein Mohammed al-Jaber has spent his entire career at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry. As such, this technocrat knows the administration’s ins and outs, from the protocol and consular departments to the strategic departments such as Gulf Cooperation Council affairs as well as European and US affairs.

2. Career diplomat

Born in 1958, he studied political science at Cairo University in 1979 and then at Western Michigan University (USA) where he obtained a Master’s degree in 1986.