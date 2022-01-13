DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Qatar: 10 things to know about Abdullah Mohammed al-Jaber, the emirate’s ‘Mr. Africa’

By Anne Gadel
Posted on Thursday, 13 January 2022 09:19

Abdullah bin Hussein Mohammed al-Jaber, the new director of the Africa Department of the Qatari Foreign Ministry © UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek

Appointed in December as head of the Foreign Ministry's Africa department, Abdullah Mohammed al-Jaber is responsible for expanding Qatar's networks on the continent. In this area, Doha is starting almost from scratch.

1. Technocrat

Abdullah bin Hussein Mohammed al-Jaber has spent his entire career at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry. As such, this technocrat knows the administration’s ins and outs, from the protocol and consular departments to the strategic departments such as Gulf Cooperation Council affairs as well as European and US affairs.

2. Career diplomat

Born in 1958, he studied political science at Cairo University in 1979 and then at Western Michigan University (USA) where he obtained a Master’s degree in 1986.

READ MORE How Qatar came out of the Saudi-led blockade stronger than before

