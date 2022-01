Ejector seat

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is struggling to unite and stabilise the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), especially after December's by-elections. So is the firing of his right-hand man, Owen Ncube, based on his having encouraged political violence during the recent polls in Midlands Province? Or is it a move to gain the trust of the party, proving he can do away with his closest confidant?