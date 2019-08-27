Shareholders challenge Naspers’ executive pay structure

Kenya’s James Mworia: Develop local talent to avoid visa issues
The annual general meeting of global internet group Naspers once again threw the spotlight on the relative lack of maturity in South Africa’s executive pay structures.
On Friday 23 August in Cape Town, one of South Africa’s largest asset managers declared publicly before the Naspers AGM that it would vote against at least one of the three resolutions regarding executive pay.
At the centre of the long-running shareholder disgruntlement with Naspers’s executive pay setup is a share price almost entirely driven by the performance of Tencent, the Chinese internet giant in which Naspers holds just more than 31%.
Aside from attempting to close the value gap between its underlying asset value and market capitalisation, the listing of Prosus will reduce Naspers’s weight on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), over which the internet giant has exerted a gravitational force for years.
At the AGM, the Naspers management team alluded to its status as a top-10 global internet company via its R1.5trn market capitalisation, “with around a fifth of the people on the planet using our products and services”.
Shareholders, however, remained unmoved, voting squarely against endorsement of the company’s remuneration policy and its implementation.
Naspers’s dual share structure, which has been in place since its listing on the JSE in 1994, has been a point of contention for ordinary shareholders, especially since the company’s meteoric rise on the back of its Tencent stake.
But complicated control structures are also well known for lacking shareholder oversight. In its July report on South African executive remuneration practices and trends, PwC says from its most recent discussions with institutional investors, “It is clear that the depth of expertise required from remuneration committees to set and monitor performance conditions, and critically assess the suitability of variable pay structures, remains lacking.”
Anelisa Keke, editor of the report, added, “Furthermore, a CEO who claims to be worth a king’s ransom must be prepared to back up that claim by accepting a suitably challenging set of key performance indicators.”
In proposing new ways to structure particularly long-term incentives, PwC suggests that an Economic Value Added (EVA) approach could be a more suitable performance metric.
“A question that is increasingly being asked is whether prospective performance conditions can be effectively set in an objective manner, and further, the extent to which remuneration committees are subject to executive pressure or bullying when setting performance targets.
In addition, performance against specific accounting metrics, such as earnings per share or return on equity or share price metrics on the one hand, and the performance of the company on the other hand, has been questioned by some commentators,” the report says.
Bottom Line: Even if Naspers has managed to force through its own executive pay schemes, expect the pressure to be slowly ratcheted up as ideas around shareholder value take hold in South Africa.
