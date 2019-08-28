Nigerian officials on FBI fraud list

South Africa: The white spies of apartheid
In his new book, “Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies”, award-winning journalist Jonathan Ancer explores why it is that spies spy.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 09:04
The long-awaited federal grand jury indictment, unsealed on 22 August by the US Attorney’s Office, California District, revealed the identities of 77 Nigerians reputedly participating in a huge network of fraud.
One of those wanted criminals on the FBI’s list, however, was recently appointed to a Nigerian government committee tasked with recovering looted property.
Earlier this year, the Imo State government appointed Chika Odionyenma, named in the FBI list, on one of the sub-committees for the inauguration of the new governor, Emeka Ihiedioha.
Keyamo, a former prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified his relationship with Ikogho, saying, “He is my childhood friend…It’s a family relationship from birth. He’s from a decent family. Hope they got their facts right.”
Both suspects are part of a 80-man roster of fraudsters released last week by the US Attorney’s Office as part of an on-going investigation into cybercrime, mostly perpetrated by a syndicate of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.
Nigerian government officials have a long history of associating with suspected and convicted criminals, many of whom have been re-integrated into society without proper penance for their crimes.
Bottom line: People in power hobnobbing with people of questionable virtues, and the metamorphosis of criminals from enemies of the state to being agents of the state itself, are worrying trends.
Felix Agbor Balla Nkongho is a leading Cameroonian lawyer and award-winning human rights advocate. Nkongho was detained for nine months for taking part in protests against the marginalisation of the legal and education systems in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.
