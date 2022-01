“Ecowas wanted to strike hard with its sanctions. However, it is not in the interest of any state in the community for this situation to continue. The interdependence between Mali and the other countries in the zone means that closing land and sea borders – except for basic necessities – has a knock-on effect on neighbouring countries,” a senior bank executive in Mali told us, following the 9 January announcement that the West African heads of state had imposed several punitive measures against the Bamako regime.