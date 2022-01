After suspending by-elections for more than a year citing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set 26 March as the new date for by-elections.

The nomination court to register candidates will sit on 26 January, leaving Chamisa with only less than two weeks to decide the stance he will take in terms of the party name.

‘Mwonzora, Mnangagwa’s puppet’

Deaths and recalls led to 133 seats in parliament and local authorities becoming vacant.

Mwonzora has been working with Mnangagwa to destabilise the MDC Alliance.