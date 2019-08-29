Ethiopia passes new laws ahead of 2020 elections

Former Lagos governor Ambode feels the wrath of the kingmaker
In the space of six months, Akinwunmi Ambode has gone from being governor of Nigeria's most thriving state economy to being hunted down by the country's anti-corruption commission.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Thursday, 29 August 2019 19:09
Ethiopia’s parliament passed a new election law on Saturday 24 August ahead of the May 2020 national elections. It has raised some controversy, due in part to the lack of opposition consultation.
The law, passed unanimously, amended 149 articles, including the name of the law, which is now the “Ethiopian Election, Political Parties Registration and Election Ethics.” It merges three separate statutes that previously legislated the election procedure, party rules and registration processes.
Fifty-seven opposition parties said their proposals were ignored by parliament, whose current members are all from the ruling coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).
But not all opposition parties had a problem with the new laws. Natnael Feleke, head of communication at the Ethiopian Citizens and Social Justice Party (ECSJ), told The Reporter, before the law was tabled, his party accepts the majority of the provisions of the draft, even though not fully perfect.
The new laws will also affect the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa city council elections, which were postponed last month, and will now take place at the same time as the national elections next year.
As Ethiopia prepares for a busy next 14 months – which includes a referendum, national elections and a census – the government wants to get better legal structures in place. The motivation for the electoral changes, beyond reforming the country’s flawed election system, is to strengthen political parties.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reforms have resulted in the growth of political parties, as groups formerly listed as terrorist organisations transform into bigger political platforms. In the span of a just a few months in early 2019, 27 new parties were formed, bringing the total tally by March to 107.
While the ban on serving public servants participating in elections is a positive step, the government will need to ensure that certain aspects of the provision, such as continuity and caveats, are understood ahead of the elections.
The bottom line: With the new electoral law in place, Ethiopia will now focus on the political, logistical, social and security challenges of its upcoming national votes and census.
