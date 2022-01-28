East Africa: Turbulence for Kenya Airways with regional rivalries and SAA tie-up?

National carriers like RwandAir, Uganda Airlines and Air Tanzania are providing more competition for Kenya Airways.

Air Tanzania chief executive officer Ladislaus Matindi notes that his airline’s expansion has widened flight possibilities. “We are contributing to choices offered to air travellers, of course making them benefit from competition,’’ says Matindi. “Air Tanzania takes each and every player in the market seriously knowing that they have their aspirations and missions to achieve,’’ he says.