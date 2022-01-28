DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Cloudy forecast

East Africa: Turbulence for Kenya Airways with regional rivalries and SAA tie-up?

By Mwangi Maina
Posted on Friday, 28 January 2022 07:41

Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The East African aviation industry, like its counterparts globally, is having a tumultuous pandemic period. Revenue losses and reduced passenger numbers due to Covid-19 travel restrictions as well as uncertainty have hit the aviation sector hard, pushing some to the brink of collapse. Kenya’s loss-making national carrier Kenya Airways has not been spared and is in the midst of a restructuring.

National carriers like RwandAir, Uganda Airlines and Air Tanzania are providing more competition for Kenya Airways.

Air Tanzania chief executive officer Ladislaus Matindi notes that his airline’s expansion has widened flight possibilities. “We are contributing to choices offered to air travellers, of course making them benefit from competition,’’ says Matindi. “Air Tanzania takes each and every player in the market seriously knowing that they have their aspirations and missions to achieve,’’ he says.

