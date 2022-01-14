Nigeria: Femi Otedola, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, and the battle to control First Bank

Controlling over 5% of the company shares, it seemed Otedola had become the single largest shareholder of the bank, wielding the powers to become the chairman and influence the direction of the bank through his voting power.

This wasn’t the case as the bank, through its secretary, Seye Kosoko, revealed that the chairman, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, had majority shareholding. The statement revealed that the chairman controlled 5.36% of the bank’s shares (as against Otedola’s rumoured 5.07%) through direct, indirect and third-party shareholding in the holdco.

“The first part of the shareholding classification (4.16%), are shares held directly and indirectly by Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale. The second part of the shareholding classification (1.20%), are shares ascribed to Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale due to his influence and having significant control,” Kosoko explained.

Towards the end of the year, in what seemed like a move to assert his authority as the undisputed largest shareholder, Otedola reportedly acquired at least 2.5% additional equity in the company to take his total stake to 7.57%.