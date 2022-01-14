DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

after you

Nigeria: Femi Otedola, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, and the battle to control First Bank

By Ade Lawal
Posted on Friday, 14 January 2022 14:10

What is really going on in the race by many Nigerian businessmen to acquire a controlling interest in the country’s oldest bank, First Bank Nigeria Plc? In October last year billionaire Femi Otedola quietly acquired stakes worth N30bn in Nigeria's oldest and biggest financial institution by assets, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, in an attempt to control a majority stake.

Controlling over 5% of the company shares, it seemed Otedola had become the single largest shareholder of the bank, wielding the powers to become the chairman and influence the direction of the bank through his voting power.

This wasn’t the case as the bank, through its secretary, Seye Kosoko, revealed that the chairman, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, had majority shareholding. The statement revealed that the chairman controlled 5.36% of the bank’s shares (as against Otedola’s rumoured 5.07%) through direct, indirect and third-party shareholding in the holdco.

READ MORE Nigeria: Is now a good time to buy First Bank shares? Buyer beware, say analysts

“The first part of the shareholding classification (4.16%), are shares held directly and indirectly by Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale. The second part of the shareholding classification (1.20%), are shares ascribed to Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale due to his influence and having significant control,” Kosoko explained.

Towards the end of the year, in what seemed like a move to assert his authority as the undisputed largest shareholder, Otedola reportedly acquired at least 2.5% additional equity in the company to take his total stake to 7.57%.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business