The company this month agreed to buy a majority stake in Teraco, Africa’s largest data centre platform, from investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira in a deal that values Teraco at about $3.5b. The company’s management, led by CEO Jan Hnizdo, will remain in place.

Africa has about 140,000 square metres of data centre space, the same as Switzerland. According to global real-estate consultancy Knight Frank, that will climb by 50% over the next five years, driven by digitisation and the roll-out of 4G and 5G infrastructure. Demand for African data centres will continue to expand in the 2030s as the population grows and Internet access widens, Knight Frank says.