“The past few days have not been easy for us. Nothing goes on here on campus and the days are just counting. The strike by our lecturers have dealt a great deal of blow on our academic calendar. We’re paying dearly for what is definitely not our fault,” Cynthia Takyi, a student at the University of Ghana, tells The Africa Report as she sits lonely under a tree near an empty lecture hall.

Takyi and thousands of other students in public universities in the West African country have been counting the days they will return to the lecture halls as four teacher unions declare a sit-down strike, beginning this January, over their poor conditions of service.