The fund, which also invests across Africa, is trying to raise $40m. Ventures Platform had a first close in December and is aiming for a final close in the first half of this year. The fund has secured backing from investors including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), United Africa Company of Nigeria (UAC), VFD Group, Ycombinator CEO Michael Siebel and Paystack co-founder Shola Akinlade. Aina is already investing some of the new money raised.