However, under President Joe Biden’s administration, support for democratisation is high up on Washington’s agenda. This puts Washington and Kampala at odds as Museveni has been in power since 1986 and uses the powers of incumbency to hold tightly to the presidency.

If the US is to support democracy across the world – as President Biden promised – retired diplomats say it will have to rethink its relationship with Museveni. Last month’s sanctioning of Uganda intelligence chief Major General Abel Kandiho, over human rights abuses, was a first from the Biden government.