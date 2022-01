It is easy to forget that this was meant to be Issa Hayatou’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON); a swansong for his likely retirement, a gift to his fellow countrymen after three decades at the helm of the African Football Federation (CAF).

Instead, it is Patrice Motsepe’s first tournament as CAF President following his unopposed election last March, with the South African mining magnate promising a new era of probity and secure finances.

More importantly, he is seeking to rebuild the organisation’s credibility after the disaster of being placed under external administration.