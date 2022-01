Former managing director of Heyden Petroleum and Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abiodun’s business ethics have come under scrutiny, with the Pandora Papers investigative journalism consortium identifying him as the sole beneficiary of two offshore bank accounts in the British Virgin Islands tax haven, a contravention of Nigeria’s code of conduct for elected office holders.

None of that has stopped Abiodun from voicing strong opinions about increasing judges’ salaries and initial support for the #EndSARS protests. He is set to run for a second term as governor next year. Here are five things you should know about him:

1. Tactics for success