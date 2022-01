Changing alliances

A seven-second video made the rounds on social media. On 3 January, in the middle of his Grand Kasaï tour, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi landed in Tshikapa. At each of his stops, a host of officials awaited him as he got off the presidential plane. Among them was Évariste Boshab, one of the most important figures in the Joseph Kabila system.