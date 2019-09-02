Eskom reform is key to avoiding Moody’s South Africa downgrade, Afreximbank says

UK fund AgDevCo invests €8.7m in Côte d’Ivoire’s DekelOil
By David Whitehouse
South Africa still has the chance to avoid a Moody’s downgrade if progress made at state electricity utility Eskom continues, says Hippolyte Fofack, chief economist at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
There is nothing inevitable about the long-anticipated loss of the country’s last remaining investment-grade rating, he argues. The country debt’s profile is still favourable as the average maturity of central government debt and low foreign currency content militate against refinancing and foreign exchange risks.
Fofack says that that there have been instances where a downgrade of a country by two of the main ratings agencies did not necessarily lead to the third following suit within two years.
The overhaul at Eskom will go a long way in determining the country’s fate.
Successful reform of the power sector “could have the combined effect of containing the rise of public expenditure outlays and expanding government revenues to narrow fiscal deficits in a context of growth acceleration,” Fofack says.
Progress at Eskom has already been made, Fofack argues:
Recent media coverage of the possibility of an IMF bailout for South Africa has “further highlighted the scope of challenges facing the South African government and sensationalised the problem,” Fofack says.
The “politically toxic” nature of an IMF bailout is certainly the most important consideration against it, Fofack says.
Fofack gives short shrift to hints from President Cyril Ramaphosa that the state could raid public pensions to raise cash.
Bottom Line: Delays in downgrades from investment status occur for a reason: to give governments the chance prove that they are serious about reform.
